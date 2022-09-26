Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder

SEOUL: Interpol has issued a red notice for a South Korean cryptocurrency founder who is accused of fraud over the company's US$40 billion collapse, prosecutors said on Monday (Sep 26).

Earlier this month, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, 31, who flew from South Korea to Singapore ahead of the crash in May.

But questions about his whereabouts intensified after the Singapore Police Force said that he was not in the country.

South Korean prosecutors had requested Interpol place him on the red notice list and asked the foreign ministry in Seoul to revoke his passport, saying that Kwon was "on the run".

"Interpol has issued a red notice for Kwon," an official from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office told AFP without giving further detail.

On Twitter, Kwon denied that he was on the run but did not reveal his whereabouts.