Malaysia vows full transparency in probe on death of doctor in Sabah due to alleged workplace bullying
An independent task force established on Oct 10 has been given three months to examine allegations of workplace bullying, suspected to have contributed to Dr Tay Tien Yaa’s alleged suicide.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has vowed that the findings by a special task force into the death of a doctor in Sabah due to alleged bullying in August will be made public once investigations are completed.
Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Thursday (Oct 17) pledged full transparency into the case, and said that the independent task force - which was established on Oct 10 - has been given a three-month mandate to examine allegations of workplace bullying that are suspected to have contributed to Dr Tay Tien Yaa’s alleged suicide.
Dr Tay, 30, headed the Chemical Pathology Unit at Hospital Lahad Datu and was found dead in her rental home on Aug 29. According to family members, she had started working at the hospital in February and a senior colleague had allegedly “mistreated (and) oppressed” her.
Her death came into public spotlight after her brother put up a Facebook post in September about her suicide which he claimed was due to workplace bullying.
“In summary, when the findings are presented to us, we will not keep them a secret. We will take a firm stance to publicise the results based on principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency,” Dr Dzulkefly was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.
“It is vital that we approach this matter in this way, so all parties can take full notice,” he added when responding in Parliament to Mr Lee Chuan How - the Member of Parliament for Ipoh Timur federal constituency in Perak - who had earlier asked if the report would be made public.
According to local media, the independent task force cited by Dr Dzulkefly will be chaired by former Director-General of Public Service Mr Borhan Dolah, and includes former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir, and senior pathologist and consultant at the University of Malaya Medical Centre, Professor Emeritus Dr Looi Lai Meng.
“The ministry takes a firm stance against bullying and is always handling such matters with transparency and prompt reporting after investigations,” The Star quoted Dr Dzulkefly as saying.
CNA had previously reported that overstretched workers and a high-stakes environment are some of the factors behind workplace bullying in Malaysia’s public healthcare system. And in the wake of Dr Tay’s death, experts say the authorities should punish culprits and help overworked staff
Meanwhile, the health minister on Thursday added that his ministry is investigating the death of another doctor in June who worked at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang and also believed to be related to bullying and excessive workload.
“I am closely monitoring all findings, accurate facts, and information. Whatever data and details we have, I will not take them lightly, jump to conclusions, or make accusations, especially as we are looking at the issue of manpower shortage at Seberang Jaya Hospital,” he said.
Dr Tay’s death in August occurred about two years after a houseman at the Penang General Hospital reportedly committed suicide after experiencing workplace bullying.
According to the health ministry’s website, housemanship training - which is also known as an internship - is a period of supervised practical training that doctors must complete after graduating from medical school.
Back then, the government formed a Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force (HWCITF) to investigate the death of the 25-year-old houseman, as well as claims of a bullying culture prevalent within its health departments.
A 2023 survey has found that 30 to 40 per cent of doctors in Malaysia have experienced some form of bullying, with the Malaysian Medical Association expressing “deep concern” over the findings.
The association has also in the past urged doctors to report workplace bullying or lodge a police report.
PROBE ON LONG ON-CALL HOURS FOR DOCTORS AT PUBLIC HOSPITALS
Separately, the Health Ministry is also investigating the issue of long on-call hours for doctors within the public health sector, with reports suggesting that some are required to work beyond 30 consecutive hours.
Dr Dzulkefly had told Utusan Malaysia that excessive overtime is not a common problem in all public hospitals, though he acknowledged the need for his ministry to identify and address shortcomings in the medical workforce system to improve healthcare delivery.
“The ministry is actively examining all requests for workforce supply, and through this framework, we aim to address specific concerns,” he said.
On Oct 16, The Star reported that Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira had said that although on-call shift hours and frequency depend on the number of doctors available in a department, the hours should be “humane”.
“The hours and frequency should be humane and not lead to a worsening of patient care. Ideally, a 24-hour on-call shift with the doctor on-call going home the next morning is something we should look at. An active 30-hour call is tiring and may affect patient care,” he elaborated, as quoted by The Star.
“In many understaffed hospitals, doctors and specialists are forced to work extended hours, often taking on additional on-call shifts.”
This disparity in manpower, Dr Kalwinder said, puts a strain on doctors doing the on-call shifts and this not only leads to burnout but also risks contributing to further brain drain from the healthcare sector.
Weighing in on the issue, Senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran said that the ideal number of hours for on-call shifts “should be 12 to 16 hours rather than the current 30 hours”.
“This would ensure doctors are well-rested, alert, and capable of delivering the best care to their patients without risking their own health,” said the former director of Sungai Bakap Hospital in Penang, according to The Star.
Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly said he hopes issues that have caused concern among healthcare workers will be addressed in Malaysia’s Budget announcement on Oct 18.
“We hope due consideration is given to their welfare,” he added, as quoted by The Star.