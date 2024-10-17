Malaysia vows full transparency in probe on death of doctor in Sabah due to alleged workplace bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has vowed that the findings by a special task force into the death of a doctor in Sabah due to alleged bullying in August will be made public once investigations are completed.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Thursday (Oct 17) pledged full transparency into the case, and said that the independent task force - which was established on Oct 10 - has been given a three-month mandate to examine allegations of workplace bullying that are suspected to have contributed to Dr Tay Tien Yaa’s alleged suicide.

Dr Tay, 30, headed the Chemical Pathology Unit at Hospital Lahad Datu and was found dead in her rental home on Aug 29. According to family members, she had started working at the hospital in February and a senior colleague had allegedly “mistreated (and) oppressed” her.

Her death came into public spotlight after her brother put up a Facebook post in September about her suicide which he claimed was due to workplace bullying.

“In summary, when the findings are presented to us, we will not keep them a secret. We will take a firm stance to publicise the results based on principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency,” Dr Dzulkefly was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

“It is vital that we approach this matter in this way, so all parties can take full notice,” he added when responding in Parliament to Mr Lee Chuan How - the Member of Parliament for Ipoh Timur federal constituency in Perak - who had earlier asked if the report would be made public.

According to local media, the independent task force cited by Dr Dzulkefly will be chaired by former Director-General of Public Service Mr Borhan Dolah, and includes former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir, and senior pathologist and consultant at the University of Malaya Medical Centre, Professor Emeritus Dr Looi Lai Meng.

“The ministry takes a firm stance against bullying and is always handling such matters with transparency and prompt reporting after investigations,” The Star quoted Dr Dzulkefly as saying.

CNA had previously reported that overstretched workers and a high-stakes environment are some of the factors behind workplace bullying in Malaysia’s public healthcare system. And in the wake of Dr Tay’s death, experts say the authorities should punish culprits and help overworked staff