MANILA: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Nov 18) arrived in China ahead of a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, who is on an Asian tour in search of diplomatic gains after a bruising election defeat back home.

Trump was in the Philippines on Tuesday for a meeting with the leaders of the so-called Quad countries and said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un at his next stop, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China's Shenzhen.

"If it's available, I would do that," Trump told reporters as he stood for photos with fellow Quad leaders Narendra Modi of India, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australia's Anthony Albanese.

He added that North Korea's Kim "would like" to meet in China, hours after Beijing said it had no information about an encounter between the two.

Trump's Quad meeting at the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit was the security alliance's first since his January 2025 return to power.

While the Quad - broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence - has quietly progressed in deepening coordination, the short time allotted for Tuesday's meeting meant it was unlikely to extend beyond pleasantries, according to analysts.