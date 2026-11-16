China confirms first Xi-Trump-Putin summit on Thursday

BEIJING: China confirmed that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on Thursday (Nov 19) in Shenzhen.

"On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Monday.

It gave no further details including about what the topics of the historic meeting in the southern Chinese city would be.

It is expected to happen on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kremlin and the White House had both previously confirmed the three-way meeting.

Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran - but he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, US officials said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that in a recent meeting, Xi showed "irritation" when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.