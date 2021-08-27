Logo
Asia

Don't abandon Afghanistan, pleads member of Afghan all-female robotics team
Don't abandon Afghanistan, pleads member of Afghan all-female robotics team
Ayda Haydarpour, a member of an Afghan all-girls robotics team who were evacuated last week from Afghanistan, talks during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, on Aug 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eman Kamel.)
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard welcomes members of Afghanistan's robotics team after arriving in Mexico to apply for humanitarian status, at the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Members of an Afghan all-female robotics team work on an open-source and low-cost ventilator, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Herat Province, Afghanistan, on Apr 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Jalil Ahmad)
Members of an Afghan all-girls robotics team who were evacuated last week from Afghanistan speak to each other in Doha, Qatar, on Aug 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell)
Sumaya Faruqi, and two other members of an Afghan all-girls robotics team who were evacuated last week from Afghanistan, are pictured during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, on Aug 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eman Kamel)
27 Aug 2021 03:12AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 03:12AM)
DOHA: A member of Afghanistan's all-female robotics team who has been flown to safety hopes the world will not forget her country as the United States and its allies rush to complete evacuations of their nationals and vulnerable Afghans.

Ayda Haydarpour, 17, is one of nine members of the team whose robots have won international awards now in the Qatari capital Doha. Other team members went to Mexico, while some remained in Afghanistan.

"I want to say never leave the people of Afghanistan alone. Support them and help them. They have lot of dreams. They have lot of goals," the aspiring software engineer told Reuters.

Thousands of Afghans have fled since the collapse of the United States-backed government and takeover of the capital Kabul by the Taliban on Aug 15, fearing reprisals and repression by the Islamist militants, especially against women.

"We left everything in Afghanistan. We had dreams. We left our families. We left our friends. We left all of our relatives and without saying any goodbye to them," Haydarpour said.

The robotics team members, some as young as 14, were born in the years after the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule when women were banned from studying or working. The group now says it will respect women's rights under Islam, but the proclamations have been met with doubt.

Haydarpour said her team, which captivated global media attention in 2017 when they took part in the International Robotics Olympics in the United States, proved the potential that Afghan girls have.

"You should believe that and help support the people who are still in Afghanistan," she said.

Although their future is now uncertain, the robotics team will continue their education outside Afghanistan and is preparing for an online robotics competition next month.

"We left Afghanistan for our education and one day we will come back and we will serve our people and our country," team member Somaya Faruqi, 18, said.

Source: Reuters/ec

