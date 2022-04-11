Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Dozens dead in Philippines landslides, flooding: Authorities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Dozens dead in Philippines landslides, flooding: Authorities

Dozens dead in Philippines landslides, flooding: Authorities

An aerial photo shows highway and houses submerged by flood waters in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines, on Apr 11, 2022, following heavy rains brought about by Tropical storm Agaton. (Bobbie ALOTA / AFP)

11 Apr 2022 11:03PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said on Monday (Apr 11), after a storm dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays.

More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as tropical storm Megi pounded the disaster-prone region on Sunday, the national disaster agency said, flooding houses, inundating fields, cutting off roads and knocking out power.

Megi is the first storm to hit the archipelago this year, which sees around 20 such storms annually.

The central province of Leyte was hardest hit, with landslides leaving 21 people dead in four villages, Baybay City disaster officer Rhyse Austero told AFP.

Another three people were killed on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said earlier.

Photos posted on Facebook and verified by AFP show several houses in Bunga, one of Leyte province's affected villages, buried in mud up to the rooftops.

Tropical storm Megi is expected to weaken to 45km per hour and move back out over sea on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

Source: AGENCIES/fh

Related Topics

Philippines floods

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us