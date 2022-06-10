Dramatic footage of Hong Kong machete gang attack emerges

HONG KONG: Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong's busiest nightlife districts emerged on Friday (Jun 10), as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured.

Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of Friday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to AFP that three men were hospitalised and another three men were arrested.

In the daytime on Friday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched for evidence in a Lexus with its side and front crumpled in.

A dashcam video, whose location, timestamp and events matched media descriptions of the clash, emerged on Friday, though AFP was unable to trace the footage's exact origin.

The video shows a line of vehicles stopping at a traffic junction, when four assailants holding machete-like knives spring out of a car that appears to be the Lexus left at the scene on Friday.

They begin to attack an adjacent white car that had stopped by the traffic light.

As the men begin the assault, a black van positioned behind the white car rams into the attackers' car, hitting at least two of the assailants before speeding away from the scene.

Several other knife-wielding men run into frame, but after pressing on with the attack for a few seconds, most of the perpetrators abruptly turn around and flee the scene.