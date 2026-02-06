Reversing car smashes through neighbour's fence in viral video in Malaysia

A car smashed through a neighbour's front fence after the driver apparently lost control while reversing, going by security camera footage that has been circulating online in Malaysia.

The video, uploaded onto a Facebook page called DashCam Malaysia on Friday (Feb 6), shows a white Perodua Viva reversing from a house before suddenly accelerating.

The driver's car door was open at the time the vehicle knocked down much of the neighbour's fence at a house opposite where the car left from. No injuries were reported.

The driver was later seen slowly driving the vehicle back into their own property.

The location of the incident was not disclosed in the social media post, but appears to be in a residential area in Malaysia. The footage was timestamped Feb 3 at 8.16am.

The clip drew a flurry of reactions online, with many social media users expressing disbelief and concern over the incident.

Some criticised the driver's handling of the vehicle, with one commenter saying: "If you're not able to drive, then don't."

Another user remarked that the incident highlighted the advantages and drawbacks of driving automatic vehicles.

Several commenters also warned about the risks such incidents could pose in residential neighbourhoods.

One wrote: "Luckily there were no children playing in front of the house."

The post has been viewed about 19,000 times, attracting about 70 comments.