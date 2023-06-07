Drug smugglers in Southeast Asia have found a way past land patrols – the sea route

BANGKOK: Drug traffickers in Southeast Asia are using the sea to avoid interception by land enforcements carried out in Thailand and China, a United Nations report has found.

Smugglers are moving significant supplies of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs through central Myanmar to the Andaman Sea because less attention is paid to monitoring the waters, the agency warned.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlighted the observations in its latest report on developments and challenges of synthetic drugs in East Asia and Southeast Asia.

Last year, the two regions collectively seized close to 151 tonnes of methamphetamine, with Southeast Asia accounting for 138 tonnes.

The region’s drug cartels were more successful in 2022 compared to the previous year in expanding their production and establishing new smuggling routes, said the report.