‘Middle of the world’: How the UAE is drawing more tech talent amid US-China AI race

DUBAI: They met as knowledge engineering masters students at the National University of Singapore.

Spotting a gap between what was taught in university and what the industry was looking for, Mr Pranjal Dubey, Mr A. M. Aditya and Mr Desmond Sek decided to launch Xaltius Academy in Singapore in 2017 to offer training in data science, software engineering, cybersecurity and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr Pranjal and Mr Aditya are Indian citizens while Mr Sek is Singaporean.

Four years ago, they sought to expand abroad and decided to head to Dubai, a cosmopolitan emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Middle East.

“Dubai is a place where the government is also pushing a lot of initiatives in terms of upskilling and reskilling … it’s a good market,” said Mr Pranjal, 35.

Attracting and training talent for jobs enabled by AI is one of the aims of the UAE’s National Strategy for AI 2031.

Xaltius’ co-founders also saw how its government was driving digital transformation and attracting more talent and companies, such as through a “golden visa” long-term residence scheme.

The golden visa is awarded for either five or 10 years and is open to investors, entrepreneurs and those with specialised skills, such as doctors and scientists.

While Mr Pranjal feels Singapore’s business processes are more “streamlined” and that the city-state has a more systematic approach to doing things, “Dubai is more global as compared to Singapore”.

“Because of its geographical location, it’s kind of in the centre (of the world),” he said.