From durians to tourism: As China-Vietnam trade booms, border communities seek a bigger slice

At a sprawling fruit market in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, finding a Vietnamese durian takes some work.

Thai durians are everywhere – from Thai-grown Musang King to the Monthong, also known as the Golden Pillow.

China imported nearly US$7.5 billion worth of fresh durians last year, fuelling an increasingly fierce contest for the Chinese consumer.

Thailand remained its biggest supplier by value, at about US$4 billion last year.

But Vietnam, which only gained access to China’s fresh durian market in 2022, is catching up.

The balance could slowly be starting to shift.