‘It wouldn’t replace my father’: Dutch apology over violence in Indonesia rekindles pain of revolutionary period

KARAWANG, Indonesia: Mdm Ami was only five years old at the time, but she remembered the day her father died on Dec 9, 1947.

That day, hundreds of heavily armed Dutch troops surrounded the tiny village of Rawagede, some 50km east of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, in search for an Indonesian freedom fighter by the name of Lukas Kustaryo.

The troops rounded up every male member of the village, some as young as 15, and brutally killed them for refusing to reveal the location of Kustaryo and his band of guerrilla fighters.

Mdm Ami, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said her family was too terrified to leave their wooden house as gunshots echoed throughout the village.

“There were dogs looking for those who hid in the woods. The dogs barked, followed by more gunshots. Some men were hiding in a river near my house. They too were gunned down.

“That river turned red with blood. There were houses being burned down. There were bodies everywhere,” the 80-year-old told CNA at her home.