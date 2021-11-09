Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms

MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday (Nov 9) removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest, but told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later.

The 43-year-old has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president, but has said she does not want that job.

The Philippines holds elections in May 2022 for positions from the level of president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The window for changing candidates expires on Nov 15.

"This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City," she said, announcing her brother Sebastian, her vice mayor, will run instead.