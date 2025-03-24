Duterte confident he has 'no case' to answer at the ICC, says daughter

THE HAGUE: Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte believes he has no case to answer at the International Criminal Court, his daughter said on Sunday (Mar 23), and is confident he has a strong legal argument.

Sara Duterte, vice-president of the Philippines, told reporters her father was now in better health after appearing fatigued and dazed at his first hearing at the ICC.

"He's very confident about the legal arguments. He's very confident ... that what they did was wrong and there is no case to begin with," Duterte told reporters.

The 79-year-old former president faces a charge of crimes against humanity tied to his "war on drugs" in which thousands were killed.

He is currently in a detention centre in The Hague, awaiting a confirmation of charges hearing on Sep 23, where he will have the opportunity to contest the accusations against him.

Duterte was bundled into a plane in Manila and brought to the Hague via Dubai, appearing barely awake at his initial hearing two days later.

But his daughter, who said she saw him on Saturday, said: "He feels better now and thankfully the doctors and the nurses are taking good care of him."

She had previously revealed that her father's main complaint was the Dutch food served in the centre.