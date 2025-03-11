Former Philippine president Duterte arrested after ICC warrant over his 'war on drugs'

MANILA: Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 11) after landing at Manila's international airport by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant over his deadly war on drugs, the presidential palace said.

"Early in the morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," the palace said in a statement.

"As of now, he is under the custody of authorities."

The Philippines president's office also said that Duterte was in "good health".

Duterte had been in Hong Kong, where he said on Monday that he was ready to be arrested if the ICC issued a warrant.

Speculation was rife on Sunday that Duterte's unannounced visit to the city indicated that he may be trying to evade possible arrest over his crackdown on drugs while in power.