Duterte's first ICC appearance set for Friday

THE HAGUE: Rodrigo Duterte's first appearance at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been set for Friday (Mar 14), the court said, as the former Philippines president faces crimes against humanity charges over his deadly war on drugs.

"The Chamber considers it appropriate for the first appearance of Mr Duterte to take place on Friday, Mar 14, 2025 at 2pm (9pm, Singapore time)," the court said in a statement late on Thursday.

The 79-year-old will appear before judges for a hearing where he will be informed of the crimes he is alleged to have committed, as well as his rights as a defendant.

Duterte stands accused of the crime against humanity of murder over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups said killed tens of thousands of people.

As he landed in The Hague, the former leader appeared to accept responsibility for his actions, saying in a Facebook video: "I have been telling the police, the military, that it was my job and I am responsible".