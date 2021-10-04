Duterte's daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has no intention of joining her father's party or being its flag-bearer, her spokesperson said on Monday (Oct 4), adding to the twists surrounding next year's presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation.

Duterte said on Sunday he will not run for office and that he was leaving politics, adding that his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is the mayor of Davao City, could run to replace him.

"Mayor Sara has no intention of becoming a member of PDP-Laban (Duterte's party) or of being its standard bearer now or in the near future," her spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco said.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, has said she will seek re-election as mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city, but she is allowed under election rules to withdraw and register for a different position until Nov 15.

Two other presidential contenders, including newly retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, have so far filed their candidacies for president.

Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, is a candidate for vice president, and the president referred to a "Sara-Go" ticket in a local media interview immediately after announcing his retirement plans.