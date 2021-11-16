Duterte's daughter joins Marcos as running mate in Philippines presidential election

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter agreed on Tuesday (Nov 16) to be running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year's presidential election, her spokesperson said, confirming weeks of speculation of an alliance between two powerful families.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as Marcos, the latest twist in the Philippines' political drama that has gripped the country.

"My party allied with and asked for support for Bongbong Marcos and for me after I accepted your challenge and your call," Duterte-Carpio told her supporters, referring to 64-year-old Marcos by his nickname.

Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesperson, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision. A spokesperson for Marcos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who was toppled in a 1986 uprising, earlier said he wanted Duterte-Carpio, who belongs to a different party controlled by another powerful political family, to be his running mate.