Early voting for South Korea president begins in shadow of COVID-19

SEOUL: South Korea began early voting on Friday (Mar 4) for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, as up to a million people with COVID-19 are expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads.

Election workers have been deployed in protective equipment including full-body suits and safety glasses, and voters with COVID-19 or exposed to the virus will spray hand sanitisers and wear gloves before casting ballots, according to the national election commission.

With more than 800,000 under home treatment for the coronavirus and nearly 800 in hospital intensive care, the government and health officials have sought to accommodate infected voters, including revising the election law last month.

People infected or in quarantine can walk in or take taxis or ambulances provided by local offices to the polling stations to vote in isolated booths. They are allocated an hour at the end of the second day of early voting and an hour and a half on the final day on Wednesday.

South Korea had early success in containing outbreaks and surges with aggressive testing and contact tracing. Although the government's pandemic management was not a major campaign focus, the omicron spike of the past week is affecting the voting as it drives cases to record highs. On Friday, it broke another record of daily cases and deaths.

Voters are choosing a replacement for liberal President Moon Jae-in, who cannot run for reelection due to term limits.