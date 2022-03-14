Earthquakes strike Philippines' main island and Indonesia's Sumatra

MANILA: Strong earthquakes hit the Philippines' main island of Luzon and Indonesia's Sumatra on Monday (Mar 14), but no damage was reported immediately.

The shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit about 110km off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5.05am local time (2105 GMT), with residents in the nearby capital of Manila woken by their buildings shaking.

Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep tremors, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage was not expected.

"It's strong and it's shaking as if it's dancing sideways," said Lieutenant Aristotle Calayag, acting police chief of Lubang town in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon.

"The people are used to earthquakes like this so they didn't rush outside or panic," he said.

Morong police chief Captain Michelle Gaziola told AFP the quake was "a bit strong but it was brief".

"We're okay. Most people are still asleep."

6.7-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS SUMATRA

Meanwhile, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early on Monday, sending residents fleeing from their homes.

The earthquake hit at 4.06am (2109 GMT) at a depth of 21km, with its epicentre 167km west of the coastal city of Pariaman, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre was 197km from Padang, the capital and largest city in West Sumatra province.