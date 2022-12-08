Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java

Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Java province on Dec 8, 2022. (Photo: USGS)

08 Dec 2022 09:53AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 09:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Java province on Thursday (Dec 8), the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, prompting residents in areas near the epicentre to flee their homes in panic.

The quake, with an epicentre 22km from the city of Sukabumi, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104km, the agency said.

Residents fled their houses in Sukabumi, according to footage aired by the TVOne news channel.

Tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, Reuters witnesses said.

Abdul Muhari, an official at Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told Reuters there were no reports of damage so far but the agency was still assessing the situation.

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude struck the city of Cianjur, also in West Java, killing more than 300 people and causing damage to thousands of homes.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth's crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Indonesia earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.