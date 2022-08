An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast at southern Sumatra in Indonesia late on Tuesday (Aug 23), the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The shallow quake occurred off the southwestern coast of Sumatra, about 50km from South Sumatra province, at around 10:30pm, said the US Geological Survey

The quake was at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.