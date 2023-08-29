Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia: EMSC

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday (Aug 29), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was 203km north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516km below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

The US Geological Survey pegged the magnitude at 7.1.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few accounts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posted videos of tremors being felt.