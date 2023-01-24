Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023. (Screengrab: USGS)

24 Jan 2023 06:32PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 06:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday (Jan 24), damaging some houses and sending tremors out as far as India's capital, New Delhi.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 25km, about 63km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300km from the capital, Kathmandu.

"It was quite a big tremor. There were people all gathered on the streets. There was terror for some time," said Nain Rawal, an official in Bajura district near Jumla.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Three houses in Bajura were damaged, according to Surya Thapa, a district police official.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said earlier that the magnitude of the quake was 5.4.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other fixtures.

A 7.8 magnitude quake killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015.

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

earthquake Nepal

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.