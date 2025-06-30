Philippines says military leaders working to set-up 'one-theatre' approach in East, South China seas

MANILA: Military leaders are working to enforce a "one-theatre" concept in both the East and South China seas, the Philippines' defence minister said on Monday (Jun 30), adding that the Southeast Asian country faces threats in disputed waters that are similar to Japan's.

Japanese newspaper Asahi reported in April that Japanese defence minister Gen Nakatani made a proposal to United States Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth to consider the East China Sea, the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas as a single "theatre", referring to a military area of operation.

Gilberto Teodoro, the Philippines' Secretary of National Defense, said it was "reasonable" to treat both the East and South China seas as a single area of operation, saying both are maritime areas with no land borders involved. However, he said the area should exclude the Korean Peninsula.

"That will involve synergy in operations, synergy in domain awareness, in intelligence exchange and in mutually reinforcing our strengths to work doubly real-time," he said at a briefing during the visit of his Lithuanian counterpart Dovile Sakaliene.