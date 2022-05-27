Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Buildings shaken as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off East Timor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Buildings shaken as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off East Timor

Buildings shaken as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off East Timor

An earthquake struck near the coast of Lospalos in East Timor on May 27, 2022. (Photo: USGS)

27 May 2022 11:28AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DILI, East Timor: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday (May 27), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was felt strongly. A video shared on social media showed people exiting a shopping mall in Dili by stairs.

"It's quite big," Francez Suni, director of information of East Timor's GMN TV told Reuters in text message.

"Our staff ran out of the building because it was shaking."

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the quake did not trigger a tsunami threat warning.

The earthquake was felt by residents in the Australian city of Darwin, more than 700km away, according to Australian media reports and residents' posts on social media.

East Timor and neighbouring Indonesia straddle the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10km and struck about 29km east-southeast of Lospalos. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake magnitude was 6.1 and 50 km deep. 

Source: Reuters/ic/zl

Related Topics

East Timor earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us