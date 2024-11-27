Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Eight people including 6 children missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in Sri Lanka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Eight people including 6 children missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in Sri Lanka

Eight people including 6 children missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in Sri Lanka

Dark clouds hover as a man walks along a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov 27, 2024. (Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

27 Nov 2024 05:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Heavy rains lashed southern India on Wednesday (Nov 27) with coastal regions bracing for a likely cyclonic storm, as rescue teams in neighbouring Sri Lanka searched for eight people missing in floods.

Cyclones - the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific - are a regular and deadly menace in the region.

In eastern Sri Lanka, which saw torrential rains since Tuesday, government rescue teams were searching for six children and two men swept away by flash floods while on tractor and trailer.

Sri Lanka's disaster management centre said Wednesday that one woman was killed when she was buried in a mudslide.

Indian weather officials said a deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to "intensify into a cyclonic storm" overnight Wednesday to Thursday.

But it is predicted to be slow-moving, skirting the east coast of Sri Lanka, and forecasters suggest storm winds will have eased by the time it reaches closer to India's shore.

India's Meteorological Department issued an alert Wednesday morning of "very heavy" rainfall in parts of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen were asked to "return to coasts immediately", while Tamil Nadu's chief minister M K Stalin warned people to be "safe while going out".

Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Sri Lanka floods

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement