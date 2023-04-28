Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine: When Fuminori Tsuchiko arrived in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv last year, he said he wanted to do anything he could to help people following Russia's invasion.

Moved by the plight of residents forced by Russian shelling to shelter in subway stations, the 75-year-old Japanese national from Tokyo decided to stay.

For months, he said, he lived in a metro station and worked as a volunteer distributing food in the subway.

He and a Ukrainian he met in the station have now opened a free cafe in Kharkiv's Saltivka neighbourhood - mainly thanks to what he said were donations made by Japanese people via social media.