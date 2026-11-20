Electrify everything: New global target tests Southeast Asia's reliance on fossil fuels
A new global push to replace fossil fuels with electricity is gathering support at COP31, but with coal and gas still dominating Southeast Asia’s power generation, the shift could face challenges.
BANGKOK: Southeast Asia is using more electricity than ever, but much of that growth is from rising demand rather than replacing fossil fuels, highlighting the challenges facing the region as world leaders push a new global electrification target at COP31.
At United Nations-led climate talks in Türkiye this week, the COP31 presidency is promoting the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, which aims to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.
The pledge is designed to shift attention towards practical technologies and implementation rather than relying exclusively on emissions reduction targets.
The region already gets a greater share of its energy from electricity than the global average, 25 per cent compared with 23 per cent, according to a report released this month by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
But the report found that much of that progress has come from growing electricity demand for air conditioning, appliances and industrial activity, rather than shifting away from reliance on coal, oil and gas.
For Southeast Asia, where electricity demand is soaring but fossil fuels remain deeply embedded in national economies, experts say accelerating that shift will be far from straightforward.
"Expanding electricity use also does not automatically translate into lower emissions unless electricity generation becomes cleaner," said Thang Nam Do, a fellow at the Australian National University's Crawford School of Public Policy.
Electrification means replacing direct fossil fuel use with electricity across transport, industrial processes and buildings. It goes well beyond electric vehicles, although those are among the most visible examples. Electric technologies - such as heat pumps and electric vehicles - convert energy into useful work far more efficiently than internal combustion engines or gas boilers, which lose most of their energy as waste heat.
"What sets this push apart is that it shifts the focus from simply generating clean power to fundamentally transforming how we consume energy across the entire economy," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of Global Renewables Alliance (GRA), a coalition of international renewable energy industry organisations.
Support for the voluntary electrification pledge has grown during COP31, with 75 countries and 94 organisations backing the initiative as of Wednesday (Nov 18), according to figures provided by the summit presidency.
The Philippines, Singapore and Cambodia are members of the European Commission's Electrify Now coalition, which supports efforts to accelerate the use of electricity across economies.
But efforts to secure wider backing for the target have encountered resistance, with some developing countries opposing its inclusion in the summit's final declaration, according to Reuters.
Vietnam has cautioned against imposing new global targets or sector-specific emissions obligations without accounting for national circumstances, although it has not explicitly rejected the voluntary COP31 pledge.
The disagreement reflects the political divisions that have repeatedly hampered efforts to secure more ambitious emissions reduction commitments, particularly over how countries should share the burden of tackling climate change.
Coal dependence, with the fuel accounting for almost half of regional electricity generation, grid constraints and inconsistent national policies threaten to slow progress, said GRA's regional lead for Asia-Pacific, Rexor Amancio.
"I would describe Southeast Asia's progress as encouraging, but uneven, and certainly not yet at the scale required," he said.
Under existing policies, Southeast Asia's electrification share could increase to 32 per cent by 2035, according to the IEA. A more ambitious scenario outlined in its report puts it at 41 per cent.
That would require much faster adoption of electric technologies across transport, industry and buildings, alongside major investments in renewable energy, electricity grids and infrastructure to support growing demand.
Beyond being a climate commitment, the shift to electricity has also become an economic imperative, with this year's energy crisis prompting governments to reconsider their dependence on imported fuels, said Sue-Ern Tan, head of the IEA Regional Cooperation Centre in Singapore.
Around 60 per cent of Southeast Asia's crude oil imports came from the Middle East before the energy crisis, according to the IEA.
The agency projects that the region's energy import bill will reach US$160 billion in 2026, adding pressure on governments to reassess their national energy strategies, technologies and international partnerships.
"In particular, they're looking at ways to produce more energy domestically," Tan told CNA.
FOSSIL FUELS DOMINATE
Electricity demand in Southeast Asia has risen by more than 60 per cent since 2015, driven by growing industries, expanding cities and rising incomes. That is much faster than the region's overall energy consumption.
But many parts of national economies remain unelectrified or fuelled by dirty energy.
The transport sector is a clear example. The number of electric vehicles on the road is a visible indicator of changing technologies.
Yet while EVs accounted for around 30 per cent of new car sales in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2026, electricity supplied less than 0.5 per cent of the region's transport energy needs last year, reflecting how heavily the existing vehicle fleet still relies on oil.
Industrial processes fare better - at 29 per cent electrified - but many factories still burn coal and gas to produce heat, even though electric alternatives are already available, such as electric boilers and heat pumps.
“It's how do we deploy that more quickly across buildings, across industry and of course across transport, where there are some easy wins that can be done,” Tan said.
The IEA found that investment in switching factories to electricity has barely increased over the past decade.
"Many of these challenges are as much about governance and political economy as they are about technology," said Do.
Electrification can improve efficiency and reduce direct fuel consumption, but its overall emissions benefits depend on the electricity supply.
If an EV is charged using electricity generated by a coal-fired power plant, for example, emissions are reduced at the vehicle's tailpipe but continue to be produced elsewhere in the energy system.
The IEA reported that coal generates almost half of Southeast Asia's total electricity, while gas supplies nearly another quarter. And renewable generation would need to more than triple by 2035 to meet all additional demand in its high-electrification scenario.
Dinita Setyawati, Asia strategic impact lead at Ember, an independent global energy think tank, warned that failing to expand clean power supplies could undermine the climate benefits of electrification.
"Clean electrification is a critical catalyst for industrial transformation. But if electricity demand grows faster than renewable energy deployment, we risk locking ourselves into fossil fuel systems for decades to come," she said.
A REGION MOVING AT DIFFERENT SPEEDS
Vietnam gets nearly 30 per cent of its final energy from electricity, the highest share in Southeast Asia, while Cambodia remains below 20 per cent.
The contrast highlights the different challenges facing countries across the region as they seek to replace fossil fuels with electricity.
It also shows there is no single path towards electrification in Southeast Asia, Do said.
“More ambitious targets are technically feasible, but achieving them will depend on investment, institutional capacity and effective implementation,” he told CNA.
Vietnam has emerged as the region’s largest electric car market, with nearly 180,000 sold in 2025, accounting for around 40 per cent of new car sales. But coal still generates almost half of the country's electricity, limiting the climate benefits of its growing use of electric power.
Indonesia, meanwhile, has competing priorities, said Fabby Tumiwa, the CEO for the Institute for Essential Services Reform, a think tank based in Jakarta.
The government is seeking to reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas by expanding the use of electricity, but its industrial development policies continue to encourage coal consumption, particularly in mineral processing and smelting.
Cheap domestic coal and subsidised gas also make it harder for factories to justify switching to electricity, he said.
Indonesia has made substantial progress in bringing electricity to households, but has been less successful in replacing fossil fuels across its wider economy. Coal supplied around 70 per cent of its electricity in 2025 and industrial coal consumption continues to grow
And the country lacks a comprehensive national electrification strategy with sector-specific targets, despite including electrification in its broader energy plans, something that could shift if the government signs onto the COP pledge in Türkiye, Fabby said.
“The technology is already there. But just through a change of policy and regulation, we can implement these kinds of electrification measures in different sectors,” he said.
Elsewhere in the region, Thailand has focused on building an EV manufacturing industry, supported by government subsidies and tax incentives, while also exploring ways to replace fossil fuels in factories.
Singapore has expanded EV adoption and is planning to electrify more of its port operations, although its limited renewable energy resources remain a challenge.
The Philippines, meanwhile, faces high electricity costs and infrastructure constraints, with coal still generating nearly 60 per cent of its power.
Regional electricity integration is essential, Tan said, highlighting renewed attention on turning the ASEAN Power Grid from a long-discussed vision into actual cross-border projects, particularly ahead of Singapore's chairmanship of the regional bloc in 2027.
The grid aims to connect electricity networks across Southeast Asia, allowing countries to buy and sell power across borders, share renewable energy resources and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. The project has made gradual progress, with nine of 18 planned cross-border electricity connections operational as of 2026.
A pilot scheme already allows Laos to export electricity to Singapore through Thailand and Malaysia, while ASEAN countries signed an enhanced agreement on Nov 15 to support further regional power trading.
But major investment and regulatory hurdles remain, with the IEA estimating that US$27 billion will be needed for planned cross-border connections by 2040.
“The reality is that Southeast Asia’s energy future is only stronger if we work together, and I think that has to continue to be a key ethos of this region,” Tan said.