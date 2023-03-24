Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Stop, there's a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Stop, there's a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets

Stop, there's a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets

A screengrab from a video of the escaped zebra wandering in the streets of a residential district in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: AP/National Fire Agency via Yonhap)

24 Mar 2023 09:59AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 10:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A zebra escaped from a zoo in the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday (Mar 23) and wandered the streets of a residential district for three hours before being caught and taken home.

Bemused pedestrians looked on as the beast trotted past cars, wandered down a street and poked its nose in garbage bins, footage showed.

The zebra, named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, had broken free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.

Officials managed to trap the zebra and give it anesthetic muscle relaxants, Seoul Gwangjin Fire Station said. It was taken back to the zoo on the back of a pick-up truck, footage showed.

Video clips of Sero's day out went viral on social media.

"Literally a zebra crossing" one tweet read.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.