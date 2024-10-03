'Welcome relief': Asia producers hail EU deforestation law delay

BANGKOK: Producers from Malaysia's palm oil industry to Vietnam's coffee sector on Thursday (Oct 3) welcomed a European Union decision to delay implementation of its anti-deforestation rules.

The year-long delay triggered immediate outcry from environmental groups, but the legislation had faced substantial pushback from many governments and industries.

They criticised the law, which intended to prevent the import of products that drive deforestation, for confusing rules and complex documentation requirements that they said would particularly burden small-scale farmers.

The EU's decision to delay was a relief, said Trinh Duc Minh, chair of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association.

"The extension of the timeline is necessary and reasonable," he told AFP, though he noted coffee prices that rose as companies stockpiled before the deadline might now drop.

Nguyen Xuan Loi, head of Vietnamese coffee exporter An Thai Group, also hailed the news as a "positive move".

"In reality, Vietnam has been strictly managing deforestation issues," he told AFP.

"There are hardly any violations anymore."

Global Forest Watch says Vietnam's primary forest loss has fallen from a peak in 2016, but the country still lost about 16,500 hectares in 2023, with commodity-driven deforestation a leading cause.

EU imports accounted for 16 per cent of deforestation linked to global trade in 2017, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

When the law was adopted in 2023, it was hailed as a major breakthrough to protect nature and the climate.

It requires exporters of cocoa, soy, timber, cattle, palm oil, rubber, coffee - and items derived from those products - to certify their goods were not produced on land deforested after December 2020.