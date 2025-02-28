EU eyeing India defence and security partnership: Von der Leyen

NEW DELHI: The European Union is exploring a security and defence partnership with India, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (Feb 28) before meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Von der Leyen arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day visit with her college of commissioners seeking to hedge against souring relations with its traditional ally, the United States.

The delegation aims to deepen its diplomatic and trade ties with the world's fifth-largest economy after US President Donald Trump announced a slew of tariffs against both friends and foes.

The EU also hopes to find common ground with India on their shared concerns over China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific, building resilient supply chains, and the governance of new technologies including artificial intelligence.

"I can announce that we are exploring a future Security and Defence Partnership with India in the mould of the partnerships we have with Japan and South Korea," the EU chief said in a public speech in the Indian capital on Friday.

"This will help us step up our work to counter common threats, whether on cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, cyber-attacks or the new phenomenon we see: attacks on our critical infrastructure," she added.