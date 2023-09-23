Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

EU trade chief says 'no intention' to decouple from China amid rising tension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

EU trade chief says 'no intention' to decouple from China amid rising tension

EU trade chief says 'no intention' to decouple from China amid rising tension

Valdis Dombrovskis looks on during an online news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Feb 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Francisco Seco)

23 Sep 2023 10:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: The European Union has no intention to decouple from China but needs to protect itself in situations when its openness is abused, the bloc's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday (Sep 23).

The bloc posted record bilateral trade with China last year, but it is "very unbalanced", he said in a speech at the annual Bund Summit conference in Shanghai, citing a trade deficit of almost €400 billion (US$426 billion).

Dombrovskis is on a four-day visit to China seeking more balanced economic ties with the EU.

He arrived just over a week after the European Commission said it would investigate whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect European producers from cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports it says are benefiting from state subsidies.

The trip is designed to renew dialogue with China after the COVID-19 pandemic and as EU wariness grows over Beijing's closer ties with Moscow following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

China European Union

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.