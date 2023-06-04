Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules to cut Everest deaths

KATHMANDU: Weak climbers being led up Mount Everest by expedition operators with insufficient experience are causing problems, a veteran mountain guide said on Sunday (Jun 4), after one of the deadliest climbing seasons in years on the world's highest mountain.

At least 12 climbers died and five are missing and feared dead on the 8,849m Mount Everest during this year's main climbing season that has just ended, the deadliest since an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 18 people in 2015.

"Weakest clients with less experienced operators is part of the problem,” Guy Cotter, 69, a noted guide from New Zealand who has climbed Everest five times, said in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu.

"Clients should have minimum climbing standards with proven prior ascents before coming to Everest,” he said.