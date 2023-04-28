'Death zone' queues feared on Everest as Nepal grants record climbing permits

KATHMANDU: A record number of mountaineers expected on Mount Everest during the current spring climbing season has sparked fears of a traffic jam when teams make their final ascent through the "death zone" to the summit of the world’s tallest peak.

Overcrowding and high numbers of relatively inexperienced climbers were cited as key factors when nine people died high up on the 8,849m peak in May, 2019 - during one of the deadliest seasons for years.

Anyone wanting to climb Everest by the end of May, when the weather is usually still favourable, should have obtained a Nepal government permit by the end of this month.

So far, Nepal has handed out a record 463 permits to climb Everest between March and May, beating 2021's 409.

"The challenges with more climbers on the mountain will be potential traffic jams on the climbing route, especially if the weather windows are few and far between,” Garrett Madison of US-based Madison Mountaineering company said in a WhatsApp message from the base camp.

"This can lead to climbers running out of oxygen and facing exhaustion/exposure in the ‘death zone’," he added, referring to altitude above 8,000m where the air is too thin to survive for long without supplementary oxygen.

The greatest risk of delays occurs at the Hillary Step, a steep 12m rock face, just 180m below the summit, putting it high in the "death zone".

Home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, Nepal is often criticised by some Western climbers for allowing anyone who can pay the US$11,000 fee for a permit to climb Everest - a charge the government denies.