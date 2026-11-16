Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina to return home despite 'threat of death'

NEW DELHI: Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to capital punishment after she was toppled in 2024, told AFP on Monday (Nov 16) she would return home in December despite "the threat of death".

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her iron-fisted 15-year rule, and has remained in hiding ever since.

She was sentenced to death in absentia last year after a Bangladeshi court convicted her of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters.

"I am fully aware of the risks I face if I return," she told AFP in an email interview.

"But I have made my decision, and no threat of death will keep me away from my own country."

Her insistence on going back comes days after Bangladesh said she would face execution if she returned, adding that she has no further legal recourse after missing the deadline to appeal against her conviction.

The 79-year-old has repeatedly rejected the legitimacy of the trial.

Dhaka has sought her extradition from India, which says the request is under legal review.

Hasina said the stance was "contradictory".

"For months, they have demanded my return. Yet now that I am taking practical steps to come home, they appear to be more interested in threatening me ... than actually allowing it to happen," she said.

"Frankly, I find these contradictory statements from the Bangladeshi authorities rather revealing."