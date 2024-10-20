Ex-general Prabowo to take office as Indonesia president

JAKARTA: Prabowo Subianto will be sworn in Sunday (Oct 20) as president of the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia, with the wealthy ex-general accused of rights abuses taking over eight months after a landslide election win.

The 73-year-old fiery nationalist will take an oath at parliament before heading to the presidential palace where Joko Widodo will hand over the reins after a decade in power.

It comes after a landslide first-round majority win in the February vote that critics said was aided by Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi.

He is accused of activating state resources to help Prabowo and his running mate - Widodo's eldest son 37-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka.