Ex-security chief John Lee confirmed as Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG: A former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement was declared the business hub's new leader on Sunday (May 8) by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

John Lee, 64, was the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one-horse race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam.

His elevation places a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Despite the city's mini-constitution promising universal suffrage, Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of public frustration and protests since the 1997 handover to China.

Its leader is instead chosen by an "election committee" currently comprised of 1,461 people - roughly 0.02 per cent of the city's population.

After a brief secret ballot on Sunday, 1,416 members voted for Lee while eight voted against, according to officials. The rest did not cast ballots.

"I declare that the only candidate Mr John Lee Ka-chiu is returned in the above mentioned election, congratulations," returning officer Justice Keith Yeung Kar-hung, announced.

Lee will take office on Jul 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain.