Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG: A former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement is set to be anointed the business hub's new leader on Sunday (May 8) by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

John Lee, 64, was the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one-horse race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam.

His elevation will place a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of public frustration and protests.

Its leader is instead chosen by an "election committee" currently comprised of 1,463 people - roughly 0.02 percent of the city's population.

That committee, made up of political and business elites vetted for their loyalty, will cast ballots on Sunday morning.

Lee needs to secure a simple majority, but with no rivals, his ascension is virtually guaranteed.