Explainer: Why Japan's power sector depends so much on LNG

TOKYO: Resource-poor Japan depends overwhelmingly on fossil-fuel imports to meet its energy needs, complicating calls for the nation to boycott Russia's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Here's what's at stake:

WHAT'S IN JAPAN'S ENERGY MIX, AND WHY IS LNG SO IMPORTANT?

Japan gets most of its primary energy needs from crude oil, more than 90 per cent of which comes from the Middle East, based on government data. LNG comprises about 24 per cent of the total energy mix.

But LNG takes up a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to electricity production, at 36 per cent. That dependence has increased since 2011, when most of Japan's nuclear facilities were idled after the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered meltdowns at a plant in Fukushima, northern Japan.

HOW DOES JAPAN USE LNG AND WHERE DOES IT COME FROM?

Until it was overtaken by China last year, Japan was the world's largest importer of LNG, accounting for about 22 per cent of the total market, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The LNG supply is primarily used in electricity production, but it is also used for heating and cooking in most residential households.

Australia was the biggest single supplier of LNG at 36 per cent of Japan's imports as of last year, followed by Malaysia with 14 per cent. Russia accounts for 9 per cent, the same as the United States.