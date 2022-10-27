Logo
Explosion at Petronas oil refinery in Johor after fire breaks out, no injuries reported
Screenshots from an online video of the fire showing smoke billowing from the incident site. (Photo: Facebook/Persatuan Bangsa Johor)

Amir Yusof
27 Oct 2022 10:33PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 10:38PM)
KOTA TINGGI: An explosion occurred at a Petronas oil refinery in Kota Tinggi, Johor, after a fire broke out on Thursday (Oct 27).

The Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC) issued a statement on the incident, confirming that "a fire and explosion" occurred at 3.40pm at one of the interconnecting pipes located in the Pengerang Integrated Complex. 

It added that the company's emergency response team was mobilised to contain the incident and that all relevant authorities have been informed. 

"The fire was completely extinguished at 4.50pm. There was no casualty reported and the incident poses no immediate threat to the surrounding communities," the statement said. 

Videos of the incident went viral on Facebook group page Persatuan Bangsa Johor, with one post garnering more than 700 shares. 

The video showed thick, black smoke billowing from the incident site and uniformed workers running for safety. 

Source: CNA/am(mi)

