Indonesia police station blast kills one, injures several

JAKARTA/BANDUNG: One person was killed and several were wounded in an explosion at a police station in Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday (Dec 7) shortly after a man with a knife entered the building, police said.
The attack was reportedly carried out by a suicide bomber, with no indications yet of any possible motive.
Bandung police official Aswin Sipayung told Metro TV that the explosion occurred just after the man with the knife went into the police building at about 8.20am (9.20am, Singapore time).
"A man trespassed while wielding a sharp weapon, he was trying to get through to the police doing the roll call," Bandung police chief Aswin Sipayung told Kompas TV.
The suicide bomber then detonated his device, killing himself and wounding the three officers, he said.
"Three of our officers were injured and have been taken to a hospital. We have sterilised the complex and cordoned off all entrances," Aswin said.
West Java police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo told broadcaster Metro TV: "Right now Bandung police chief has arrived at the scene, and the bomb squad team is on their way."
National police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan told news website detik.com news that the person killed was the suspected perpetrator of the attack.
Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
Footage from Metro TV showed damage to the police station, with some debris from the building on the ground and smoke rising from the scene. Residents told local media they had heard a loud explosion.
Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation, has a history of domestic terrorist attacks.
In an efforts to crack down on militants, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law in recent years after suicide bombings linked to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).