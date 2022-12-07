Indonesia police station blast kills one, injures several

JAKARTA/BANDUNG: One person was killed and several were wounded in an explosion at a police station in Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday (Dec 7) shortly after a man with a knife entered the building, police said.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a suicide bomber, with no indications yet of any possible motive.

Bandung police official Aswin Sipayung told Metro TV that the explosion occurred just after the man with the knife went into the police building at about 8.20am (9.20am, Singapore time).

"A man trespassed while wielding a sharp weapon, he was trying to get through to the police doing the roll call," Bandung police chief Aswin Sipayung told Kompas TV.

The suicide bomber then detonated his device, killing himself and wounding the three officers, he said.

"Three of our officers were injured and have been taken to a hospital. We have sterilised the complex and cordoned off all entrances," Aswin said.