Extreme weather patterns wreak havoc on India's crop yields

MAHARASHTRA, India: Farmer Santosh Borade grows various produce from tomato to cauliflower, but exceptionally heavy rains in recent weeks have destroyed many of his crops.

Torrential rain is a common occurrence during India's monsoon season, which runs annually from June to September.

But Nashik – a farming district in the state of Maharashtra and a few hours by road from Mumbai – recorded unusually high levels of rainfall this year, with unexpected downpours after the typical monsoon period.

“This year it rained a lot, and because of the rain we faced massive losses,” said Mr Borade. “Maharashtra has not seen so much rain in 50 years. I’ve never seen this kind of rain in my life.”

Climate change is one of the biggest threats to India’s food security.

Many parts of the country have been affected by extreme weather conditions this year, with heatwaves, drought and heavy rains wreaking havoc on crop production.

A heatwave in northern India earlier this year, for instance, impacted the production of staples like wheat and rice. This prompted the government’s eventual decision to impose export curbs in a bid to ensure sufficient supplies and to keep a lid on rising prices for locals.

Mr Pushan Sharma, director at analytical firm Crisil, said: “What we've seen is across commodities, they have a negative correlation with the increase in temperature, so the yields have a negative correlation, and the yields are likely to decline.”

RISK TO INDIA’S FOOD SECURITY

Environmental scientists have long warned of severe consequences if global temperatures rise more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In agricultural terms, for each 1 degree Celsius increase globally, grain yields fall by 5 per cent.