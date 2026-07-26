Malaysia to make F1 comeback in October as host of Bahrain GP

BUDAPEST: Malaysia's Sepang circuit will host a rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix in October, Formula One announced on Sunday (Jul 26).

The Liberty Media-owned sport said in a statement at the Hungarian Grand Prix that the Oct 4 race at the circuit near Kuala Lumpur's international airport would officially be designated the "Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia".

"This is fantastic news for our fans," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali of the agreement between the governments of Malaysia and Bahrain as well as the governing FIA and Formula One.

"They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula One calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue.

"Sepang holds a special place in Formula One history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

APRIL RACES WERE CALLED OFF DUE TO IRAN WAR

The cancellations of April's race at Sakhir and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah were due to the Iran war and the situation in the Middle East.

The addition of Sepang takes the championship back to 23 races, although there is continuing speculation about whether the last two rounds of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will happen.

Italy's Imola, a home circuit for Ferrari, is being considered as a replacement finale should those Middle Eastern races also not happen, according to informed sources at the Hungaroring.

The rescheduled Bahrain race, at a circuit that last hosted Formula One in 2017 but is a MotoGP fixture, will slot in between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sep 26 and Singapore on Oct 11.