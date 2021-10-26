Facebook a 'propaganda tool' for Vietnam government, say activists

HANOI: Facebook in Vietnam has turned into a propaganda tool of the country's government, activists told AFP on Tuesday (Oct 26), after a report said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg had personally signed off on a push from Hanoi to limit "anti-state" posts.

The social networking giant has in recent years been a popular forum for activists in the communist nation, where all independent media is banned, but officials have begun to come under fire for targeting critics on the platform.

Facebook "has maltreated activists while eliminating free speech, turning itself into a media tool for the Communist Party of Vietnam," said Huynh Ngoc Chenh, one of Vietnam's most influential bloggers who focuses on democracy and human rights issues.

Facebook already said last year that it was blocking content deemed illegal by authorities.

But the Washington Post reported Zuckerberg personally made the decision to agree to Hanoi's demands, rather than risk getting knocked offline in one of its most important Asian markets.

Asked by AFP about the report, a Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

However, they said that the social media giant had restricted some content in Vietnam "to help ensure our services remain available for millions of people who rely on them every day".

More than 53 million people use Facebook in Vietnam, accounting for more than half the country's population.