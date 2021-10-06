Factbox: 5 facts about Philippines' Ferdinand Marcos Jr

MANILA: The only son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos filed candidacy papers for next year's presidential election on Wednesday (Oct 6), offering to be a "unifying" leader to help tackle the pandemic and economic crises.

Below are five things to know about Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

WHO IS FERDINAND MARCOS JR?

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, known as "Bongbong", and more recently, "BBM", is the only son of the late dictator who ruled the Philippines for almost two decades until he was forced out of power by a peaceful popular revolt in 1986.

The British-educated younger Marcos began his over three-decade political career while his father was still in office, and was elected vice governor of their home province of Ilocos Norte in 1981 and governor in 1983.

Since his family's return from exile after fleeing the "people power" uprising, Marcos has been elected Ilocos Norte governor, congressman, and in 2010, as a senator.

He run for vice president in 2016, but lost by a small margin in a contest he claimed was rigged. He filed a case in the Supreme Court to overturn the results but the judges ruled against him.

He is married to lawyer Louise Araneta-Marcos, who also belongs to an influential family, with whom he has three sons, one of whom is running for congress next year.