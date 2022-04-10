Logo
Factbox: No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure
Asia

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan on Jun 4, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir)

10 Apr 2022 08:01AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 08:01AM)
KARACHI, Pakistan: No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history - a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday (Apr 10).

Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 - one of whom took on the role twice in one year.

On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups. There was one assassination.

The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier's tenure.

The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times - in 1990, 1997 and 2013 - the most for a single candidate.

Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister's term:

LIAQUAT ALI KHAN

Pakistan's first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct 16, 1951.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

KHAWAJA NAZIMUDDIN

Took office on Oct 17, 1951. He was dismissed on Apr 17, 1953, by the country's governor general - a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule - on charges of mismanaging religious riots.

Tenure: One year and six months.

MUHAMMAD ALI BOGRA

Took office on Apr 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug 11, 1955.

Tenure: Two years and three months.

CHAUDHRI MOHAMMAD ALI

Took office in August 1955. Internal differences in the ruling party led to his ouster on Sep 12, 1956.

Tenure: One year and one month.

HUSSAIN SHAHEED SUHRAWARDY

Took office on Sep 12, 1956. Forced from office after differences with other power centres on Oct 18, 1957.

Tenure: One year and one month.

IBRAHIM ISMAIL CHUNDRIGAR

Took office in October 1957. Resigned on Dec 16, 1957, faced with a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Tenure: Less than two months.

MALIK FEROZ KHAN NOON

Took office on Dec 16, 1957. Dismissed due to the imposition of martial law in Pakistan on Oct 7, 1958.

Tenure: Less than 10 months.

NOORUL AMIN

Took office on Dec 7, 1971. Left office on Dec 20, 1971, shortly after the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Tenure: Less than two weeks.

ZULFIKAR ALI BHUTTO

Took office on Aug 14, 1973. He was overthrown by a military coup on Jul 5, 1977, and eventually jailed and executed.

Tenure: Three years and 11 months.

MUHAMMAD KHAN JUNEJO

Took office in March 1985. He was dismissed on May 29, 1988, by the military chief who was also the president.

Tenure: Three years and two months.

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain on Jul 11, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, father of opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, is shown in this file undated photograph. (Photo: Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto addresses a public rally in Attock in Punjab province on Sep 2, 1993. (Photo: Reuters)

BENAZIR BHUTTO

Daughter of slain premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the first woman leader of a Muslim nation. Took office on Dec 2, 1988. Her government was dismissed on Aug 6, 1990, by the president, a close aid of the deceased military ruler, on charges of corruption.

Tenure: One year and eight months.

It would be the first of three governments dismissed on similar charges using the sweeping powers of the president.

MIAN MUHAMMAD NAWAZ SHARIF

Took office on Nov 6, 1990. His government was also dismissed by the president on similar charges to Bhutto on Apr 18, 1993.

He was able to get the decision overturned by the courts a few weeks later and returned to office, but resigned again after differences with the military.

Total tenure: Two years and seven months.

BENAZIR BHUTTO

Returned to power for her second tenure in Oct 19, 1993. Was dismissed by the president once again on charges of misgovernance on Nov 5, 1996.

Tenure: Just over three years.

NAWAZ SHARIF

Came to power a second time on Feb 17, 1997. Overthrown by a military coup - the third in Pakistan's history - on Oct 12, 1999.

Tenure: Two years and eight months.

MIR ZAFARULLAH KHAN JAMALI

Elected prime minister during military rule in November 2002. He resigned after differences with the military on Jun 26, 2004.

Tenure: One year and seven months.

YOUSAF RAZA GILANI

Elected prime minister on Mar 25, 2008. He was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012 on charges of "contempt of court".

Tenure: Four years and one month.

NAWAZ SHARIF

Elected prime minister for a third time on Jun 5, 2013. He was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on charges of concealing assets on Jul 28, 2017.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

IMRAN KHAN

Elected as prime minister on Aug 18, 2018. Voted out of power via a no-confidence motion by the opposition on Apr 10, 2022.

Tenure: Three years and seven months.

Source: Reuters/ga

