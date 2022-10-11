Families gather for mass cremation of Thai nursery victims

NA KLANG: Devastated families in Thailand gathered Tuesday (Oct 11) for the cremation of their loved ones, killed in a nursery massacre that claimed 36 lives - including 24 children.

The kingdom has been stunned by the tragedy in northeastern Na Klang province, one of the worst mass killings in its history, with flags at half-mast and King Maha Vajiralongkorn visiting the families of the victims.

At Wat Rat Samakee temple in Na Klang, chanting monks began the ceremony as the exhausted and grieving close-knit rural community prepared to say a final goodbye to 19 of those killed.

"An incident like this shouldn't have happened," said Thanakorn Nueangmatcha, 39, ahead of the funeral at the temple.

"They were only children."