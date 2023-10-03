Families endure grief's 'open wound' a year after Thai nursery massacre

NA KLANG: Clutching a well-worn teddy named "Little Bear", Paweenuch Supolwong fiddles with Buddhist amulets hanging heavy on her neck as her grandmother tells of the trauma still afflicting the four-year-old.

Paweenuch, known by the nickname Ammy, was one of only two children to survive a massacre at a Thai nursery a year ago that killed 36 people and devastated the close-knit rural village of Uthai Sawan.

Now when she plays she is watched via CCTV - both at home and at nursery - to reassure her family.

"I'm still terrified," Paweenuch's grandmother Yupin Srithong told AFP, saying she did not want to send her back to school.

"I don't want to let her out of my sight."