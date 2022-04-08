Family of French diver missing in Malaysia 'hope for best'

MERSING: The mother of a French diver missing off the coast of Malaysia said on Friday (Apr 8) that she is "hoping for the best" as the search for the teenager and two other Europeans entered a third day.

The trio disappeared along with their instructor on Wednesday after going diving off a southern island.

The Norwegian instructor, 35-year-old Kristine Grodem, was rescued alive on Thursday after drifting for miles, and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

Officials have expressed hope the others will be found alive, as they had surfaced from a dive before going missing, and are experienced divers.

Esther Molina, the mother of French 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, also struck an optimistic note.

"We hear from experienced divers that the situation is positive, they're above water, hopefully they're together still," she told AFP from the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

"We are hoping for the best. She's a strong girl, she'll kick ass."

She added authorities had been "efficient, we've been kept updated about the status of the search".